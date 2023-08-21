Mahreen, Aditya Verma lift under-11 Table Tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 20

Mahreen and Aditya Verma won the girls’ and boys’ U-11 title, respectively, on the concluding day of the Mohali District 1st Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at Learning Paths School, Sector 67.

In the girls’ final, Mahreen defeated Yashika, and Verma logged an identical 3-0 win over Aarish Goyal. Taranpreet Kaur won the girls’ U-13 title by defeating Savreen 3-1. In the semis, Taranpreet defeated Surgam and Savreen overpowered Yashika. Harshaan won the boys’ U-13 gold medal by overpowering Aryaman 3-1.

Aryaman defeated Viraj Jassal and Harshaan beat Anirudh in their respective semis. Pranjal won the gilrs’ U-15 final by recording a 3-0 win over Ameenjot. In the semis, she defeated Sukhmeen and Ameenjot blanked Heamanjali. In the boys’ U-15 final, Saket Batra overpowered Aditya 3-1. Earlier, Aditya defeated Harshaan and Batra overpowered Tanvir Singh in the semis. Harmeer kaur won the girls’ U-17 title by overpowering tough challenger Ipsita 3-2 Eelier, Harmeer defeated Gunjot and Ipsita defeated Hemanjali. Prabhnoor easily won the boys’ U-17 final by defeating Aariv Jain 3-0. In the semis, Prabhnoor defeated Yuvraj Sood, and Aariv blanked Jaskirat. Sunil Bharadwaj, Director, Sports, Punjab Education Department, along with others awarded the winners.

