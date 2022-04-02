Maid booked for stealing jewellery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a maid for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from a house in Sector 22. According to the police, the complainant alleged that the maid, Meenu, a resident of Sector 25, stole three gold bangles, two gold chains, four lockets, three earrings, $200 and Rs16,000 from the house on November 23 last year. The police registered a case at the Sector 17 police station on March 31. TNS

Case against Tanker driver

Dera Bassi: The police booked a Kudanwala resident, Mewa Singh, after he was allegedly found illegally discharging water through his tanker in the fields near the Barwala road. The owner of the fields had caught the tractor driver red-handed. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa had complained to the Pollution Control Board following which samples were taken on the spot. Officials have recommended strict action and the report of the water samples will be given in the next fortnight. Dera Bassi SHO Kulbir Singh said, “The driver has given the name of the factory from where the water was being brought. The tractor driver was getting Rs 400 per tanker to discharge the water.” TNS

Contractor faces rape charge

Dera Bassi: A Dera Bassi meat plant contractor has been booked on the charge of raping a woman after giving her a drink laced with an intoxicant. The suspect has been identified as Haji Nadeem, who hails from Saharanpur. A case has been registered against him. The police said the suspect was absconding after raping the married woman on Wednesday night. TNS

Raghav U-16 tennis champ

Chandigarh: Raghav Pravin of Maharashtra defeated Meet Paul Singh of Punjab (6-3, 6-4) in the boys’ U-16 final on the concluding day of the Roots-AITA CS (7) U-16 & U-18 National Rankings Championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur. In the boys’ U-18 final, Rabi Narayan of Odisha beat Agnivesh Bhardwaj (6-2, 6-3). In the boys’ U-18 doubles final, Harmanjit Singh and Rabi Narayan beat Armaan Walia and Shantanu (6-3, 6-2). In the girls’ U-18 doubles final, Siya Prasade and Sayethi Varadkar defeated Isheeta Midha and Sidhak Kaur (6-4, 6-1). TNS

Railways defeat Chandigarh

Chandigarh: City boys suffered second consecutive defeat in the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy in Vijayawada on Friday. On the final day, Railways bundled out Chandigarh for 358 runs in their second innings and won the match by an innings and eight runs. In reply to Chandigarh’s 99 runs in the first innings, Railways scored 465 runs and got a massive lead of 366 runs. Chandigarh will play its last league match against Maharashtra on April 5.