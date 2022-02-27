Maid falls off sixth floor in Mohali, dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 26

An 18-year-old maid died after falling off the balcony of a house on the sixth floor of the building at a housing society in mysterious circumstances last night.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti of Jagatpura. She was rushed to the Sohana hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The deceased’s father, Ramgopal, a gardener, said he had two daughters and two sons who were employed at different places. Jyoti lived and work at the house in the society. The railing was high enough and it was difficult to believe that his daughter could fall off the balcony while drying clothes on a clothes line. He demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

At night, Jagatpura residents reached the Sohana hospital and created a ruckus. —