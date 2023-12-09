Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 8

A maid was mauled by two pitbull dogs at a house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Kharar this evening. It was her first day at work.

The victim, Rakhee of Uttar Pradesh, who is currently residing at Mander Nagar, was reportedly bitten on the neck, cheeks, arms, and legs. She was rushed to Kharar subdivisional hospital from where she was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

No complaint yet: Cops Victim Rakhee reached Prakash Singh’s house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on Friday evening

The latter was away; as she entered the house, dogs pounced on her and kept attacking her

While neighbours stood helpless, a passerby came to her rescue; police say no complaint filed yet

The 35-year-old victim, wife of a labourer, was recently employed at the house of Prakash Singh, the owner of the dogs, who had gone to attend a wedding when the incident took place. Sources said as she entered the house, the dogs pounced on her. She fell on the ground and the ferocious dogs kept attacking her while neighbours stood helpless, they said. A passerby came to the victim’s rescue. He scared the dogs by throwing stones at them and hurriedly pulled her away. The woman fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

The owner of the pets later said the dogs had been vaccinated. His neighbours alleged the dogs had earlier attacked several persons in the locality, but the owner had not done anything. The Kharar City police said no complaint had been received so far.

