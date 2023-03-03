Main accused held in finger-chopping case

Mohali, March 2

The police have arrested two more persons, including the main accused, in the case pertaining to the chopping off of Phase 1 resident Hardeep Singh Raju’s fingers on February 8 and recovered the sharp weapon used in the crime besides three pistols with cartridges.

The man seen in a viral video chopping off the fingers of the youth with a dagger has been arrested, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Garg. The main accused has been identified as Yadwinder Singh, alias Ghoda, alias Vicky, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Kharar. His accomplice, Puneet Singh, alias Gola, alias Harry, a resident of New Mathura Colony, under the “kotwali” police station in Patiala, has also been arrested. They were produced before the court that remanded them in police custody, he said.

Garg said the main accused was a member of the Bhupi Rana gang. The police had arrested Gaurav Sharma (24) of Bar Majara village in Mohali and Tarun (22) of Patiala in the case earlier. They were in six-day police remand. During the interrogation of the two accused, the CIA staff managed to arrest the other two from Phase 1 here and recovered three .32-bore pistols, 12 rounds, two sharp weapons and two cars used in the crime. Gaurav and Tarun had been arrested near the Ambala-Shambhu toll plaza on Saturday. A pistol had been recovered from them. Garg said during the interrogation, the police came to know that Tarun, along with his accomplices, had opened fire in the Madanpura Chowk area, for which a case was registered on December 12, 2022, at the Phase-1 police station. In February, the four accused, along with their accomplices, had opened fire at Jhill village in Patiala. They face