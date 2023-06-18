Main accused in fake currency case arrested

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 17

The police have apprehended the main accused involved in a fake currency case. The suspect has been identified as Prabhjot, alias Golu Vasi, a resident of Patiala.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by the Chief Manager, Bank of India, Sector 16, Panchkula. In the complaint it was alleged that suspect Mustakim Salmani had deposited money in cash deposit machine of the bank on January 17. In the cash deposited, the suspect had discreetly included counterfeit Rs 500 denomination notes. Upon further examination, it was discovered that several notes were counterfeit.

Acting on the information, the police registered a case under Section 489-B of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station.

Prabhjot was apprehended on June 17. He was presented before a court, which remanded him to police custody for two days for further investigation.

Sector 16 police chowki in-charge Gurpal Singh said Prabhjot and his accomplice Mustakim were involved in a series of thefts amounting to several lakhs.

A case had already been registered against the suspects at the Chappar police station in Yamuna Nagar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to sources, the arrested suspects operated from a hotel they had leased in Yamuna Nagar. They were engaged in production of counterfeit currency at the hotel.