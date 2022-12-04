Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police today arrested one of the main shooters of the Bhupi Rana gang from Barwala, said Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The gangster has been identified as Ankit Rana, who was running an extortion racket in Zirakpur and Panchkula. The police have recovered one .32-bore pistol along with five rounds from him.

The development came a day after the arrest of a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bunty, from Dhakoli.

The DGP said the AGTF, in a joint operation with the Mohali police, succeeded in arresting Ankit. He was wanted in the Baltana encounter case that took place in July, 2022. Three gangsters of the Bhupi Rana gang had been arrested in the encounter. One of the gangsters and two police officials had suffered injuries.

Ankit has been arrested in a case registered on July 17, 2022, under Sections 353, 186, 307 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act. He was also wanted in many criminal cases registered in Haryana and Punjab. He was involved in extorting money from 15 hotel owners in Zirakpur, 10 in Panchkula and other businessmen of this area.