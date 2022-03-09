Maintenance of roundabouts: Chandigarh civic body to review permissions

Chandigarh, March 8
While cancelling an agreement for maintenance of a roundabout, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today ordered to review all permissions given for maintenance of roundabouts to different agencies.
Mitra today ordered to cancel the agreement for maintenance of the Sector 32/33/45/46 roundabout maintained by a Sector 37-based private agency.
The MC Commissioner ordered the Superintending Engineer, Horticulture, MC, to submit a maintenance report of all 30 roundabouts for which permission was granted to agencies, along with pictorial evidences and maintenance records. She said all non-performing agencies would face cancellation of the pact.
“We shall be revisiting all MoUs. If the condition of chowks is not improved within a few weeks, we shall resume them and maintain them ourselves,” she added.
