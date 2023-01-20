Maj Gen Grewal appointed new YPS director

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 19

Maj Gen BS Grewal (retd) has been appointed Director, Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala.

Maj Gen Grewal, a YPS alumnus of the 1967 batch, holds a Master’s Degree in Science and an MPhil in Defence Studies and Management. He has served in the Indian Army for 39 years.

After his retirement, he was appointed the first Director of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, by the Punjab Government for 11 years.

Maj Gen BS Grewal, hung up his boots in October 2021. He was honoured with the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2010 by then President Pratibha Patil.

“YPS is a very special school, I must say. What I would like to see in the school is that the students pass out with humility apart from being confident and that they inspire others. They ought to imbibe correct values. Apart from being fine scholars and sportsmen, they should have holistic personalities with a high value system as global citizens,” BS Grewal told Chandigarh Tribune.

“It gives me great pride and delight to come back to my alma mater. It is a great honour for me to be appointed as the Director of this prestigious institute. It is my wish to take this school to great heights of glory and see my alma mater amongst the top schools in the country,” said Maj Gen B.S. Grewal while addressing the school staff and students today.