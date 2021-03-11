Major files police complaint against Lt Colonel husband

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 4

A Major posted as a nursing officer at Military Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, has filed a police complaint against her husband, a Lieutenant Colonel, accusing him of criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal breach of trust.

The Lieutenant Colonel is posted as a dental officer at the Military Dental Centre in Maharashtra.

In her complaint to the police, the Major has stated that she got married to the Lieutenant Colonel in 2011. In the same year she got her posting in Pune from Ambala. She alleged that after marriage she observed that her husband used to get angry soon. He used to taunt her for not bringing adequate dowry. He started demanding gold and car, used to beat her and also took her checkbook and an ATM card. In 2012, she gave birth to a boy and three years later they came to know that the baby was a special child and he was suffering with autism spectrum disorder.

“The behaviour of my husband towards my son was bad and he used to beat him as well. In 2014, I gave birth to a girl. My children used to ask me not to go on duty as my husband rebukes them. He also defrauded me by transferring money from my account. From 2016 to 2019 we were posted in West Bengal”, she claimed.

“I had made a complaint to the higher authorities in the Army and they had done his counselling. In 2021, I got transferred to Ambala Cantonment but my husband kept harassing me. I am a short service commissioned officer and will get retire next year. I have lost all my money”, the complainant stated in her police complaint.

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 406, 498A and 506 of the IPC at the women police station.