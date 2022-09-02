Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, September 2
Over 100 shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out at Rehri market in Sector 9 Panchkula late last night causing loss of crores of rupees.
More than 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control after about 5 hours. Fire tenders arrived from Panchkula, Dera Bassi, Chandigarh, Kalka and Pinjore to douse the fire.
After receiving information, top officers of the Panchkula Administration and Police reached the spot and supervised the operation. The cause of the fire was not known.
Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who is in USA, in his video message expressed deep grief over this accident and assured assistance to the victims on behalf of the government. 15 shops were gutted in fire in Rehri market in Sector 11 on January 16, 2015.
