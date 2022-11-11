Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

In a major reshuffle, Yashpal Garg, Health Secretary, UT, and CEO, Chandigarh Housing Board, was today appointed as the Secretary, Vigilance, in addition to his existing charges, relieving Nitika Pawar of the charge.

Hargunjit Kaur was given the charge of Secretary-cum-Director, Tourism, in addition to her existing charges, relieving Nitin Kumar Yadav of the charge of Secretary and Rupesh Kumar of the charge of the Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Tourism.

Harjeet Singh Sandhu, a Punjab officer whose deputation in the city was recently extended by an year, was relieved of the charge of the Assistant Estate Officer-I. Sumeet Sihag, a Haryana officer, was appointed to the post in his place. Akhil Kumar was appointed the CHB Secretary, relieving Harjeet Singh Sandhu of the charge.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, a Punjab officer, was given the charge of the Director, Hospitality, relieving Harjeet Singh Sandhu. The latter has been given the charges of the Chief General Manager, CITCO, replacing Sumeet Sihag, the Director, Animal Husbandry, replacing Palika Arora, a Punjab officer, and the Additional Secretary, Housing, replacing Sorabh Kumar Arora, also a Punjab officer.

Amandeep Singh Bhatti, a Punjab officer, has been given the charge of the project director, Educity, relieving Sorabh Kumar Arora, who has been appointed the Director, Sports, relieving Sanyam Garg, a Haryana officer, who has been appointed as the Joint Secretary, Cooperation, relieving Arora.

Palika Arora has been given the charge of the Director, Social Welfare, and the Secretary, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in addition to her existing charges.

Sumeet Sihag is now the Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Collector (Excise) in addition to his existing charges. He has replaced Brar.

Paviter Singh, a Punjab officer, has been given the charge of the Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, relieving Rohit Gupta, also a Punjab officer.

Rajiv Tewari, AC (F&A), has been given the charge of the Agriculture Census Officer, the nodal officer, State Agriculture Marketing Board, the Assistant Secretary, State Agriculture Marketing Board, and the Assistant Secretary, Agriculture, in addition to his existing charges.