Major reshuffle in Chandigarh police

Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, the UT police on Monday transferred 568 Inspectors, SIs, ASIs, Head Constables, Senior Constables and Constables posted at various wings, police stations and posts. Their transfer orders were issued by the SP (Headquarters), Ketan Bansal. TNS
Lawyer found dead in house
Mohali: A 55-year-old advocate, Jaskaran Singh, was found dead in mysterious circumstances inside the locked room of his house at Nayagaon. The deceased used to live alone in his house at Shivalik Vihar. Local residents informed the police around 10:30 pm when foul smell started emanating from the house. Sources said there was an injury mark on the back of his head.
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...