Major reshuffle in Chandigarh police

Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, the UT police on Monday transferred 568 Inspectors, SIs, ASIs, Head Constables, Senior Constables and Constables posted at various wings, police stations and posts. Their transfer orders were issued by the SP (Headquarters), Ketan Bansal. TNS

Lawyer found dead in house

Mohali: A 55-year-old advocate, Jaskaran Singh, was found dead in mysterious circumstances inside the locked room of his house at Nayagaon. The deceased used to live alone in his house at Shivalik Vihar. Local residents informed the police around 10:30 pm when foul smell started emanating from the house. Sources said there was an injury mark on the back of his head.