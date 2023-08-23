Major snarl-ups around Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 22
Traffic jams were witnessed in and around Tribune Chowk here on Tuesday evening. Commuters experienced delays of 20 to 25 minutes while covering a stretch of less than a kilometer.
Ravi Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur en route to Chandigarh, mentioned a 25-minute travel time between the Poultry Farm roundabout and Tribune Chowk. Long queues of vehicles were observed on all roads leading to Tribune Chowk, extending as far as the GMCH-32 rotary.
Even two-wheeler riders were stuck in snarl-ups.
The traffic police managed the situation by manually regulating the traffic flow. A traffic cop on duty attributed the congestion to a substantial influx of vehicles.
