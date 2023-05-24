Major upgrade of Mohali railway station in offing

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 23

The Mohali railway station is set for a major upgrade in the coming days with a 12-m wide foot overbridge planned under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

A modern state-of-the-art station building, new platform shelters, waiting halls, passenger-friendly signages, improvement in platform surface, parking and circulating area, and Divyangjan-friendly-toilets are some of the passenger amenities set to be upgraded at the Mohali station soon. “These works will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 9.15 crores,” DC Aashika Jain said.

The DC said, “The cost of the foot overbridge is estimated to around Rs 14 crore.” The renovation will be completed by the end of this year, she added.

Administration officials said Rs 6.39 crore would be spent on civil works, Rs 1.51 crore on the electrical works and Rs 95 lakhs on telecommunication network. New furniture at the railway station would cost Rs 30 lakhs.

The Chandigarh railway station is also under renovation. The city will have a “world-class” railway station by April 2024. The construction work on revamping the entrance from the Panchkula side is going on in full swing. A proper parking lot parallel to building housing reservation counters, AC waiting rooms, toilets, lounges and a cafeteria will come up on the Panchkula side. Renovation of platform no. 1 on the Chandigarh side will also be carried out. An executive lounge, a retiring room, waiting halls and five rooms will be built.