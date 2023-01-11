Chandigarh's Major Vivek Kamboj gets Sena Medal

Chandigarh, January 10
Major Vivek Kamboj, a resident of Chandigarh, has been awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry). He was awarded the medal for neutralising three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 14, 2021.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, Kamboj completed his schooling from Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 35. After the 2019 Pulwama attack, Kamboj was part of an elite counter-terror unit of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles.
