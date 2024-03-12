Mohali: Majri power grid damaged in fire

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 11

One of the two transformers of the 66KV Majra Grid of Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) near Mullanpur was gutted in a fire this morning, leaving scores of nearby villages powerless for over five hours.

A major fire erupted in one of the transformers around 6 am after an explosion. Officials claimed “the transformer push failed,” causing the massive fire. It took more than eight fire tenders from Kharar and nearby areas to control the fire after three hours of struggle.

Residents of the area said a huge explosion triggered the fire, leaving them in a state of panic. Residents heard the explosion and gather near the grid to see the flames erupting from the grid. Early in the morning, smoke emanating from the grid could be seen from kilometres away.

As a precaution, officials tripped the Mullanpur and Seonk grids to avoid any further damage, leaving the Mullanpur area powerless till noon.

The grid, operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), a Punjab Government undertaking, was also a link to the power supply of a cancer hospital and an Air Force station, among other high profile areas. Officials said an alternate arrangement of power supply for sensitive locations was restored within an hour. However, power in parts of Naya Gaon and some villages was restored in the evening.

Senior PSTCL, PSPCL officials and others were engaged in taking stock of the situation till late in the evening. As a precautionary measure, fire tenders have been stationed at the spot in case of an emergency.

Executive Engineer of Ropar Division Jaswinder Singh said, “Alternate arrangements for power have been made. It was a major fire and the loss is being assessed by the department. The work for electricity supply restoration began as soon as the fire was doused around 9 pm. The supply in the area has been restored now.”

