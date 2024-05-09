Make all election arrangements in time: Panchkula General Observer

Our Correspondent

Panchkula, May 8

The General Observer of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, Sukhbir Singh, visited various polling centres at Panchkula. He also presided over a meeting at the auditorium of the district administrative complex regarding the preparations for the General Election.

Sukhbir Singh visited the polling centres at Jainendra Gurukul in booths 11 to 15 of the Panchkula constituency and 127 to 129 at Government Primary School, Sector 17. He directed officials to ensure the availability of drinking water and other items amid the heat wave. He said the voters and candidates contesting elections for the Panchkula and Kalka constituencies may contact him on his mobile phone (9588577821) for any election-related problems.

Sukhbir said the officials would have to complete all the preparations related to the elections in time. “The AROs will keep a close watch on their respective constituencies and maintain constant coordination with other teams. Necessary training should be provided to the officers

in time.”

He said the polling teams should go to the polling booths a day before the voting so that they can complete the required arrangements in time.

Panchkula Deputy Election Officer Yash Garg and Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik apprised him of General Election arrangements in the district. — TNS

Monitor money spent by parties: Expenditure Observer

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Expenditure Observer, Anand Kumar (IRS), appointed by the Election Commission, presided over a meeting with Assistant Returning Officers and Assistant Expenditure Supervisors of all nine assembly constituencies falling under the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat today.

He directed officials to follow the instructions issued by the Election Commission to ensure a fair General Election. He urged the officials at the meeting to keep a close eye on the election expenses incurred by the candidates.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Lok Sabha #Panchkula