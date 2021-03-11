Make parking free in entire Panchkula: Residents

Panchkula, April 27

Welcoming the decision of the Municipal Corporation turning a paid parking in Sector 20 into a free facility, residents have now asked the civic body authorities to make parking free in the entire city by abolishing contracts for lots at four other sectors as well.

The MC ended the paid parking in Sector 20 on the basis of a report by a four-member committee formed in March to examine parking issues across various sectors.

Meanwhile, the civic body decided to revive a paid facility in Sector 14 while engaging the same contractor and take over the parking lots in Sector 8, 9 and 10 from the Child Welfare Committee and issue a fresh tender for awarding contract for these facilities.

“It is also observed that the MC is again going to impose parking fee in Sector 8, 9 10 and 14 for which it is calling necessary tenders. We want the MC to review its decision,” stated the Citizens’ Welfare Association in a letter to the Commissioner and the Mayor. “The parking fee in these sectors is uncalled for and a burden on citizens as well as traders in market. The MC can discover other ways to increase revenue,” said SK Nayar of the association.

Commissioner Dharamvir Singh said they would revive the paid parking in Sector 14 under the current contract. “A fresh tender will be issued for paid parking in Sector 8, 9 and 10,” he said.