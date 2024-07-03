Make rainwater harvesting optional, says Chandigarh councillor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu appealed to the UT Administration to withdraw the recent public notice of the Chandigarh Estate Office that gave an ultimatum to city residents to get rainwater harvesting systems installed in houses of 1 kanal and above.

He said it is impractical and needs reconsideration. He said, “The rainwater harvesting system should only be made compulsory for residential buildings that are going to be constructed, reconstructed, or renovated, not in already existing houses.”

