Make students aware of traffic rules through documentaries: Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 23

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today held a meeting with senior officers of the civil and police administration to prepare an outline for the Seva Pakhwada programmes being organised in the city and gave necessary directions to the officers. Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, MC Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh were also present in the meeting.

Gian Chand Gupta said these programmes aimed at educating people especially youth about the adverse effects of drugs and motivate them towards maintaining cleanliness and follow the traffic rules. He directed the District Education Officer to organise painting and slogan writing competitions on these three topics in all government and private schools of Panchkula and said that students securing first, second and third positions, respectively, would be honoured by giving cash prizes, mementoes and citations. Besides, he directed that subject experts retired from schools and other government departments should be arranged to deliver lectures in schools on awareness against drug addiction, cleanliness and traffic rules.

Gupta directed DCP Surinder Pal Singh to arrange a visit of school students to traffic park in Panchkula and educate them about the traffic rules. Apart from this, students should also be made aware about the traffic rules through documentaries and short films, he added.

He also directed the Panchkula Police to launch a special campaign to issue challan to those violating the traffic rules. He directed the Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura to ensure that CCTVs cameras installed in Panchkula are in working order and to display traffic rules on all digital screens of the MC installed at different points to generate awareness among the masses.

He asked Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik to organise awareness programmes on drug-free Panchkula, cleanliness and traffic rules.

