Makhan Majra bridge reopens after 10 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

The UT Engineering Department today reopened the Makhan Majra bridge on the Sukhna Choe for traffic. UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha had conducted a site visit yesterday to review the work.

The Makhan Majra crossing was badly damaged due to downpour on July 9 and 10.

The damaged sections have been rebuilt and safety measures like provision of side railing have been made. The route provides connectivity to Makhan Majra and Raipur Kalan.

Meanwhile, the Administration has decided to purchase a generator set for Rs 3 lakh for use during emergency at Sukhna Lake.

An official said a generator set was required in case of power failure during heavy rainfall to light up floodlights and monitor the water level of the lake. Besides, proper lights were required during the opening of the floodgates. The Administration has also floated tenders of nearly Rs 20 lakh for repair of roofs of two major offices and several government houses which leaked during the rainfall.