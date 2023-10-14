Malhotra city BJP president, replaces Sood

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP today replaced its Chandigarh unit head Arun Sood with Jatinder Pal Malhotra.

National BJP president JP Nadda appointed him with immediate effect. Malhotra, currently party’s district president, has been associated with the RSS. A surprise pick, he had unsuccessfully contested the last MC poll.

Unlike previous head Sanjay Tandon, who remained at the helm for 10 years, Sood couldn’t get longer extension. Sukhwinder Parmar, BJP spokesperson, said, “Sood’s three-year term ended in January. He has congratulated the new chief and said they would work under his leadership to strengthen the party.”

#BJP #JP Nadda #Lok Sabha #RSS