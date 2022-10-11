Mohali cave-in: Mall, construction firm owners booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 10

The police today booked the owners, project manager Ajay Sharma and managements of Mohali Citi Centre and Surya Construction Company for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the earth cave-in at a shopping mall construction site in Sector 82 that left two workers dead on Sunday.

The post-mortem of the deceased could not be conducted as the families were yet to arrive from Bihar. The statement of the two injured, undergoing treatment at the hospital, could not be recorded owing to their health condition. On Monday, a netting was placed over cave-in site. Some construction firm employees, however, said the netting was already there but due to rain, it had blown away.

Two workers, Shiv Shankar Maajhi, 30, and Ravinder Sahni, 28, from Bihar, were killed, while two others, Azad and Rajesh Dhoni, injured after earth caved in at the site near the Airport Chowk on Sunday evening.

DSP City-2 HS Bal said an FIR under Sections 304, 337 and 338 of the IPC had been registered at the Sohana police station. The investigation was going on in the case, he added.

