Maloya man gets life term for killing wife

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

A local court has sentenced a Maloya resident, Anoop Singh, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering his wife five years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict. A case was registered on November 5, 2019, on a complaint filed by victim’s father Soni Kumar. He said Anoop Singh had killed her daughter Sheetal.

10-year RI in NDPS case A local court sentenced city resident Ricky to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in an NDPS case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him

Accused was held with banned injections in 2018 and charged under Sec 22 of NDPS Act

He told the police that his daughter Sheetal, alias Solav, got married to Anoop Singh on November 14, 2015. Soon after, a matrimonial dispute arose between them. Since his daughter was unable to conceive a child, the situation worsened, he alleged.

He said on November 5, 2019, he received a call that Anoop had beaten his daughter severely and strangled her. She was taken to GMSH-16. There were strangulation marks on her neck. After registering an FIR, the police arrested the accused.

A challan was presented under Section 302 IPC. Finding prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty. The counsel for the accused said he was falsely implicated. JP Singh, public prosecutor, argued the prosecution proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the convict to undergo life imprisonment.

