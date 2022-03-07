Man arrested for abetting wife's suicide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for abetting his wife’s suicide.

According to the police, Raj Kali, a resident of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, alleged that her daughter Suda Sahu got married to Nand Lal in May last year. Soon after the marriage, the couple shifted to Chandigarh and started residing in Mauli Jagran.

The complainant alleged that the suspect started harassing her daughter. The victim had informed her family about the suffering. On February 24, she again called her father and told him that she was being harassed. Later, she committed suicide.

The victim’s family submitted a police complaint and took her body back to their native village after a post-mortem examination.

The police investigated the matter and have now registered a case under Sections 306 and 498-A of the IPC against the suspect at the Mauli Jagran police station. —