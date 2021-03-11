Man arrested for harassing woman in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A driver working with a government department has been arrested by the UT police for sexual harassment. The suspect, identified as Shamsher Singh, allegedly sexually harassed a woman near Punjab Mini-Secretariat in Sector 9. He was produced in a court on Tuesday, which sent him to judicial custody. TNS

Snatchers target two women in city

Chandigarh: Two women were targeted by snatchers in the city. A resident of Sector 22 said two miscreants riding a scooter snatched her mobile phone near the Civil Hospital, Sector 22. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. In another incident, a resident of Sector 34 reported that a motorcycle-borne miscreant sped away after snatching her purse containing Rs 4,000, an ATM card and documents near her house. TNS

Woman hit by train, dies

Ambala: A woman in her 40s was killed after being hit by a train near the Jandli railway crossing in Ambala on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Nirmal Kaur, a resident of Preet Colony, Ambala. Her husband, Malkit Singh, who works as a health inspector, said “She was mentally disturbed due to her illness. My daughter-in-law told me that she (Nirmal) has gone out of the house. Later, we got a call that Nirmal is found unconscious near the railway tracks.” Investigating Officer Raj Singh said: “We got information from the railway station master about the incident. The body has been handed over to the family.” TNS

Badminton meet starts today

Chandigarh: St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, will organise the 2nd Emily Memorial Badminton Tournament from May 11 to 13 for boys and girls. The event will be held on the school campus. Eight teams will participate in the tournament. Events, including girls’ U-16 singles, boys’ U-16 singles and mixed doubles, will be organised. TNS

GNPS log win in handball

Chandigarh: Coaching Centre Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 30, defeated DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, by one point to win the boys’ junior title on the concluding day of the 40th Senior and 34th Junior Handball Championship. Coaching Centre Government Model High School, Sector 36, finished third by defeating Guru Nanak Public School (B-Team). The Air Force team won the senior’s title by defeating the Sector 30 team and DAV Club claimed third position by defeating their B-Team.