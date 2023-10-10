Man arrested for obstructing way

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Kaimbwala resident Biteshwar Kumar (22) for obstructing public way by putting up a rehri/farhi in front of the UT Guest House, Sector 6, on Sunday. He was later released on bail. A case under Section 283 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Gangster held with 2 pistols

Mohali: A Gurdaspur native, Ajay, was arrested with two pistols and six live rounds near Green Enclave, Balongi, on Sunday. The police said the accused, a member of the Amrit Bal and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, is already booked in cases of murder and robbery. A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Balongi police station. TNS

Cigarettes worth Rs 6.02 cr destroyed

Mohali: Officials of the Ludhiana Customs on Monday disposed of 69.24 lakh sticks of foreign origin cigarettes of various brands worth Rs 6.02 crore at M/S Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, Dera Bassi. Office space of about 1000 sq ft has been freed after the disposal of the cigarettes seized for violation of the COTPA Act, the officials said. TNS

Karnal resident booked for rape

Mohali: The Balongi police have registered a zero FIR against a Karnal native, Kamal, for raping a 17-year-old girl. In her statement to the police, the victim stated that she became friends with the suspect when she had gone to Karnal. Later, Kamal visited Chandigarh to meet her at the Sukhna Lake. On September 7, he took her to his friend’s house and developed physical relations with her. The suspect is absconding. TNS

3 booked for attacking man

Dera Bassi: In a horrific incident of road rage, the owner of a filling station in Dera Bassi filling station owner — Gurneet Singh — was attacked by three persons near the Bank of Baroda branch on the Chandigarh–Dera Bassi road on October 7. A case has been registered in this regard at the Dera Bassi police station under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC. TNS

Two booked for snatching

Dera Bassi: The police have booked a Saidpura resident and his accomplice for snatching a mobile phone from a man, Javed, on the night of October 7. The victim, a factory worker, was headed somewhere on foot when two bikers snatched his phone. The victim nabbed one of the suspects, who identified himself as Sameer. But in the ensuing melee, the two suspects managed to escape from the scene. TNS

Postal week celebrations

Chandigarh: The Department of Posts on Monday began the National Postal Week celebrations, which would conclude on October 13. VK Gupta, Chief Postmaster General, Punjab Circle, Chandigarh, said the theme for World Post Day this year was “Together for Trust”. TNS

Dhanas man held for attack

Chandigarh: A Dhanas resident alleged that her neighbour Dewakar and his associates Rajkumar, alias Matri, Simon, Deepak and four-five others attacked her house with sticks, rod, kirpan and threatened her on October 5. The house property was damaged in the attack. A case was registered at the Sarangpur police station. The police have arrested Dewakar, a resident of EWS Colony, in the case. TNS

Army wives hold 2-day exhibition

Chandigarh: Shaurya Haat, a two-day exhibition to nurture entrepreneurial skills and creativity of Indian Army wives, was organised under the aegis of Western Command at Elante Mall here. The event showcased creations by over 60 entrepreneurs, who displayed paintings, ethnic embroidery, jewellery, sarees, candles and myriad home decor artifacts.