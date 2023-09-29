Man arrested for strangling wife to death

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 28

The police today arrested a man for strangling his wife to death.

Chaumajra resident Nirmal Singh allegedly killed his wife with a dupatta on September 15.

Complainant Harjit Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib stated that his younger sister Rupinder Kaur was married to Nirmal in 2011 and the couple had an 11-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son.

On September 15, he came to know that his sister was strangulated to death by her husband at their home in Chaumajra. The couple’s elder daughter informed the complainant that in the morning, her father threatened to kill her mother and hit her. When she returned from the school around 12 noon, she found her mother dead.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said the deceased suspected that her husband, an ad hoc worker in the fire office, had an extra-marital affair.

A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Aerocity police station.

