Man arrested with 20-kg poppy seeds, 250-gm opium in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 7

The team of Range Anti-Narcotics cum Special Operation Cell Camp at Phase-7, Mohali, has succeeded in arresting one accused along with 20 kg of poppy seeds and 250 grammes of opium while taking action against drug smugglers

On November 6, the team of Rage Anti-Narcotics cum Special Operation Cell Camp patrolled, starting at village Sohana Gurudwara Dera Sahib and moving to village Sohana Tobhe.

The police party caught the accused there, and while inquiring, he gave his name as Bharat Singh, son of Nathu Singh, a resident of village Kamalpur, police station Kwarsi, district Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

On searching his bag, 20 kg of poppy seeds were found along with 250 grammes of opium. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Sohana police station.

#Mohali