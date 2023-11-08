Man arrested with 20-kg poppy seeds, 250-gm opium in Mohali

Mohali, November 7
The team of Range Anti-Narcotics cum Special Operation Cell Camp at Phase-7, Mohali, has succeeded in arresting one accused along with 20 kg of poppy seeds and 250 grammes of opium while taking action against drug smugglers
On November 6, the team of Rage Anti-Narcotics cum Special Operation Cell Camp patrolled, starting at village Sohana Gurudwara Dera Sahib and moving to village Sohana Tobhe.
The police party caught the accused there, and while inquiring, he gave his name as Bharat Singh, son of Nathu Singh, a resident of village Kamalpur, police station Kwarsi, district Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
On searching his bag, 20 kg of poppy seeds were found along with 250 grammes of opium. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Sohana police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...