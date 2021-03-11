Man arrested with 4-kg ganja

Panchkula: The police nabbed a person for possessing 4-kg ganja here on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Amresh Kumar, a native of Rampur village, Madhyapura district in Bihar. At present, he is residing in Tangra village near Kalka. The police said during a routine exercise, a patrolling team of the Kalka police arrested the accused and recovered 4.134-kg ganja from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Kalka police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. TNS
Man loses Rs 31K to sextortion gang
Chandigarh: A gang allegedly extorted Rs 31,000 from a city resident after threatening to leak his objectionable video clip. Sources said the victim came in touch with the suspects on a social networking site. A suspect lured the victim during a video calls and recorded his objectionable video. It was later used to extort money. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. tns
One arrested under NDPS Act
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 36-year-old man for possessing smack and banned injections. The suspect, identified as Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, a resident of News Indira Colony, was arrested near the sports complex, Mani Majra, with 5 gm smack and 12 banned injections. A case has been registered. TNS
Mayor meets Home Minister
Chandigarh: Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to raise several pending issues. She was accompanied by Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma and Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta. During the meeting, the Mayor raised some important issues of the city with the Home Minister.
