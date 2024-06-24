Man attacked at Hallo Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the UT police for attacking a man with sticks and a sharp weapon. Aayush, alias Shera, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, alleged that Anup, Sunil and others allegedly attacked him. The police registered a case and arrested Sunil Kumar and Ritesh Kumar. Both were later released on bail. TNS

Immigration agents booked

Chandigarh: The police have booked two immigration consultants for cheating. In a complaint lodged with the police, Naresh Khanna of Sector 31 alleged that Deepak Malik, Manoj Malik and others cheated him out of Rs 10 lakh over providing study visa. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. Another case was registered on a complaint filed by Jaswant Singh. He alleged that Mohinder Singh and Hardayal Singh cheated him out of Rs 4 lakh. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Dog bites youth, owner booked

Chandigarh: Owner of a pet dog has been booked by the police after the canine bit a 21-year-old youth. According to the police, Prem Singh of Dhanas village alleged that a pet dog attacked and bit him near his house. He lodged a complaint against the dog owner, Rajinder Singh. A case under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), IPC, has been registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula