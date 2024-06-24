Man attacked at Hallo Majra

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the UT police for attacking a man with sticks and a sharp weapon. Aayush, alias Shera, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, alleged that Anup, Sunil and others allegedly attacked him. The police registered a case and arrested Sunil Kumar and Ritesh Kumar. Both were later released on bail. TNS
Immigration agents booked
Chandigarh: The police have booked two immigration consultants for cheating. In a complaint lodged with the police, Naresh Khanna of Sector 31 alleged that Deepak Malik, Manoj Malik and others cheated him out of Rs 10 lakh over providing study visa. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. Another case was registered on a complaint filed by Jaswant Singh. He alleged that Mohinder Singh and Hardayal Singh cheated him out of Rs 4 lakh. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station. TNS
Dog bites youth, owner booked
Chandigarh: Owner of a pet dog has been booked by the police after the canine bit a 21-year-old youth. According to the police, Prem Singh of Dhanas village alleged that a pet dog attacked and bit him near his house. He lodged a complaint against the dog owner, Rajinder Singh. A case under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), IPC, has been registered.
