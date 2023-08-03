Man attacked in old age home

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 46-year-old man was attacked with a sharp weapon. Krishan Kumar of Jalandhar alleged that Sunil entered his room at the old age home in a gurdwara near the Sukhna Lake and attacked him. He was admitted to the GMSH-16. The police have registered a case. TNS

Two stabbed at Kajheri

Chandigarh: Two persons were stabbed in Kajheri, Sector 52. Prem Chand of Sector 49 reported that Sujal, Ajay, Sahil and others stabbed him and his worker Sandeep in front of Hotel Himgiri at Kajheri village. Both were admitted at to the GMSH- 16. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder. TNS

Gold chain snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a gold chain from a 63-year-old woman. The complainant stated that she was sitting in a park in Sector 40 when the miscreants snatched her gold chain. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Immigration agent booked

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked an immigration consultant for cheating a Patiala resident. Nijamu reported that Varun Kumar and other persons from M/s Unit Overseas, Sector 34, cheated him of Rs 44,500 on the pretext of sending him to Dubai. A case has been registered.

Babu, Krishna ‘best shooters’

Chandigarh: Babu Ram was adjudged ‘best shooter’ in the men's pistol event of the 48th State Shooting Championship organised by Chandigarh Rifle Association at Patiala-Ki-Rao Shooting Range. In the women's event, Krishna claimed the overall trophy. TNS

Rohit in Indian hockey squad

Mohali: Chandigarh University's Rohit has been selected in the 20-member Indian junior men's hockey team, which will participate in the four-nation tournament to be held in Dusseldorf (Germany) from August 18 to 22. TNS

Patiala lift U-15 cricket trophy

Chandigarh: Hosts Patiala defeated Ludhiana by 16 runs to win the Punjab State Inter District Women's U-15 Limited Overs Tournament held at Dhruv Pandove Stadium. TNS

Umpire exams from today

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Badminton Association will hold a workshop-cum-examination for state umpires during the Chandigarh State Badminton Championships from August 3 at Sector 38 Sports Complex. TNS

#Sukhna Lake Chandigarh