Man attacked, robbed

Mohali, April 13

The police have booked four persons for attacking Shiv Kumar, a resident of Sheikhpur Kalan, and for snatching Rs 50,000 from him near Kuranwala village on the Dera Bassi-Barwala road on April 5.

In his statement to the police, the complainant, a dairy business owner, stated that he was going to Kuranwala on his motorbike when four persons, including Balwinder Singh and Gurdeep Singh, attacked him and snatched Rs 50,000 from him. The complainant said that when he raised an alarm, the suspects fled and left their motorcycles on the spot. The police said the victim was admitted to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital. Police officials said a case of rioting has been registered against Balwinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh and two others at the Dera Bassi police station.

