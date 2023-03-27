 Man attacked with knife, hurt in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

in brief

Man attacked with knife, hurt in Chandigarh

A Mauli Jagran resident was stabbed near his house. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Mauli Jagran resident was stabbed near his house. Ajit alleged Ashutosh, Vishal, Deepak, Lugai and Bhindi assaulted him with a knife. The complainant was injured and admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered. TNS

Two targeted by Snatchers

Chandigarh: Two snatching incidents were reported in the city. Neeraj Chauhan of Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran claimed unidentified pedestrians snatched Rs 4,000, a cheque book and two passbooks from him near Community Centre at Vikas Nagar. A case has been registered. Also, a Zirakpur resident claimed three scoter-borne suspects snatched her phone at Industrial Area, Ph-II. A case has been registered. TNS

Fire at jewellery shop in Sector 37

Chandigarh: A fire broke out at a jewellery shop, Deep Bhola Jewellers, in Sector 37 here on Sunday. Fire officials said the cause of the fire could not be known. While the exact loss is yet to be calculated, a fireman said an AC, wooden table and LCD were damaged in the incident that took place around 10.30am. Passersby saw smoke emanating from the shop and informed the Fire Department. A fire tender was rushed to the spot from the Sector 37 fire station. The blaze was controlled in few minutes. TNS

Mock drill on gas leak held

Chandigarh: A mock exercise on a scenario of leakage of chlorine was held by the UT Administration in association with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Rock Garden here on Sunday morning. The exercise began with ‘leakage’ of chlorine from a tanker passing through Kaimbwala Road near gate number 3 of Rock Garden. Nine victims were evacuated by teams of Civil Defence and NDRF. Three of the victims were hospitalised. The NDRF team fully de-contaminated the area from the affect of the gas. TNS

Cops hold blood donation camp

Chandigarh: The UT police, in collaboration with Samsya Smadhan Team and Pragati Welfare Society, organised a blood donation camp at the IT Park police station. As many as 121 units were collected during the camp. Among the donors were 15 police officials. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur was the chief guest on the occasion. TNS

Rehabilitation programme held

Chandigarh: Parivartan, an NGO, organised the Dr BS Memorial Rehabilitation Programme at the Mental Health Institute and Department of Psychiatry, GMCH, Sector 32, to commemorate late Prof BS Chavan’s contributions to mental health. Dr RK Chadha, HoD, AIIMS, Delhi, and Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH, were the chief guests on the occasion. The event included the conferring of Dr BS Chavan Memorial Award on Ashadeep, an NGO, for its work in the field of rehabilitation and community psychiatry in India. Around 200 persons with mental illness, family members and mental health professionals attended the programme.

Man assaulted, teen arrested

Chandigarh: A Dadu Majra man was assaulted with sharp weapons. Complainant Kuljeet Singh alleged Chirag, Rishab and Lucky assaulted him near a dhaba at Dadu Majra. A case was registered. Chirag (19) was later arrested. — TNS

Geared up: Shikhar Dhawan, captain of Punjab Kings, along with his teammates, goes for a net practice session ahead of their April 1 IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. Tribune photo

