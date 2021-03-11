Man attacked with sword, 3 held in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 29

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 30-year-old man with a sword, injuring him on his head and the right hand, outside a hotel in Pinjore around 11 pm on Thursday.

Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Pinjore who works in the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Sector 6, told the police that he, along with his friend Sanket and two others, had gone to drop some guests, who had come for the wedding of Sanket’s sister, at Rajat Hotel.

“After sending the guests to their rooms, we were standing outside the hotel where seven-eight youths, who were in an inebriated state, asked us about the reason for our presence at the spot. We told them that we were on our way back home. They surprisingly got infuriated and started hurling abuses at us. As one of them, Jaggi, shouted to attack us, another youth, identified as Marut, brought a sword from his car. He attacked me with it. My friends somehow rescued me. Before leaving the spot in their cars, they threatened to kill me,” the FIR read, quoting the complainant.

The victim was taken to the Kalka Sub-Divisional Hospital from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6.

A case was registered against Himanshu, alias Jaggi, Marut and others under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

“We have arrested three suspects. After taking medical opinion of doctors, we may add fresh charges against them,” said Inspector Harvinder, SHO of the Pinjore police station. He, however, didn’t reveal the names of those arrested.