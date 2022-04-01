Man awarded 10-yr jail for raping minor niece

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 31

A local court today sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece.

District and Sessions Judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar, while pronouncing the sentence, also slapped a fine of Rs30,000 on the convict, Sagar, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The case dates back to May 2015 when Sagar had raped a Class VI girl living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali. He entered the girl’s house while her parents were away to work and asked her to give him water to drink. As she went to fetch water, Sagar gagged her and violated her. Later, he also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The victim kept quiet for a day. The next day, she came back from her school and found her maternal uncle again sitting in her house. Sagar again attempted to rape her, but she managed to run out of the house and raised the alarm.

In the meantime, her neighbours gathered and she narrated the crime to them following which Sagar was nabbed and handed over to the police.