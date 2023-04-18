Man awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment in NDPS case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

The Special Court Judge, Dr Rajneesh, has sentenced Dalip, a resident of Kumbda village, Sector 68, Mohali, to 14-year rigorous imprisonment in an NDPS case registered against him four years ago.

According to the prosecution, the police arrested the accused on July 1, 2019, near a public park, Sector 42, here with 25 injections of Buprenorphine (2 ml each) and 25 injections of Pheniramine Maleate (10 ml each) which were without any valid licence or permit. After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges for the offences punishable under Section 22 of the NDPS Act, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

The counsel for the accused argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He also said the mandatory provisions of Section 42, 50 and 57 of the NDPS Act were not complied with by the police and the FIR was registered by suppressing all provisions. Further, no independent witness joined the investigation.

Public Prosecutor JP Singh argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. He stressed the need for an exemplary punishment to the convict, saying that the drug menace was destroying the youth of the nation.