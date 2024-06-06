Man bitten by stray dog in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 5

A resident of Sector 11 here was bitten by a stray dog today. Residents complained that the stray dog menace had become rampant in their area.

Ritu, a resident of Sector 11, said her husband Gagan was bitten by a stray dog. “The dog bit him on his leg. We had to take him to Government Hospital, Sector 6. She said while one of the injections was administered at the hospital, they had to buy the other injection from outside.

She said, “Cases of stray dog biting residents are growing, but the MC has failed to check the menace.”

She said one of her neighbours had also been bitten a few days back. “The stray dog menace has spread fear among the residents. We are scared of venturing outside during morning and evening hours. Even delivery boys and housemaids avoid coming to the area due to the fear of stray dogs.”

