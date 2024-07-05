Man booked for cheating, extortion

Panchkula, July 4
The police have booked an individual for cheating and alleged extortion. In his complaint to the police, a Morni resident said his daughter was engaged to a boy, Damanjot, who tried to extort money from him by using his daughter's videos and photographs.
He said his daughter, who was studying at a college in Chandigarh, had come into contact with the boy, adding that the two entered into a contract marriage privately, without his knowledge. He said he was informed by his daughter that Daman had been tracking her movements with the help of an application installed on her phone.
The man complained that during a meeting, Damanjot threatened to post his daughter's illicit videos and photographs online, adding that he demanded Rs 30 lakh to delete them. He said the suspect has been sending some photographs of the girl to her relatives.
The police on the man's complaint have registered a case against the accused Damanjot under Sections 406, 419, 420, 506, and 385 of the IPC.
