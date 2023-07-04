Man booked for duping 11 with fake Canada dream

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 3

The police booked a Phase 7 resident on the charge of cheating.

The suspect, identified as Kamal Garg, alias Lavish Singla, allegedly duped 11 persons of Rs 82.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Canada.

Complainant Santosh of Phase 9 alleged that the suspect took money from 11 persons, all natives of Kerala, on the pretext of sending them abroad. Despite requesting him repeatedly, the suspect neither send them abroad nor return the entire amount taken from them, the complainant alleged.

After getting the opinion of the District Attorney, a case was registered against the suspect at the Mataur police station.