Man booked for forgery

Panchkula, April 16

The Panchkula police have registered a case against a man for forgery of documents, including the signature and stamp of a municipal councillor.Usha Rani, municipal councillor from Ward 7, said she came across her fake signature and stamp on an Aadhaar card. The Sector 16 police post incharge, Pritam Singh, said the police have zeroed in on the suspect, Gaurav, and registered a case against him under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station.

