Mohali: Man booked for impregnating 11-yr-old niece

Mohali, September 1

A man has been booked for raping his sister’s 11-year-old daughter.

The incident came to light when the victim complained of abdominal pain. She was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, where doctors conducted an ultrasound and its report confirmed that the girl was pregnant.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother stated that she and her husband were labourers and remained out of the house throughout the day. She said her daughter stayed alone in the house during the day. After the ultrasound report, she questioned the victim and came to know that her brother committed the heinous crime.

The police registered a rape case and raided the house of the suspect, who lived near the victim’s place. However, he was not there. The suspect is said to be a government servant.

