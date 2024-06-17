Man booked for rash driving

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Mukul of Sector 10, Panchkula, for driving rashly and ramming his car into the police barricades at Sukhna Lake. Sanjay Pal of Raipur Khurd alleged that Mukul was drunk and driving his car rashly. He hit the police barricades at Sukhna Lake. A case of negligent driving has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. The car driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Thieves steal electrical goods

Chandigarh: A resident of Panchkula, Satish Gulati, reported that an unidentified person stole electrical articles from his industrial unit in Industrial Area, Phase II, on the night of June 12. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

3 UP natives held for assault

Chandigarh: A native of Balrampur, UP, Arjun alleged that Hari Shankar Tiwari, Sandeep and Abhishek Pandey, all natives of the same place, beat him up and threatened him in the Sector 18 market on May 29. He was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. The suspects were arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Swimming trials on June 23

Chandigarh: The Ad-Hoc Selection Committee (Swimming) will organise trials to select local teams at the Sector 43 (Sports Complex) pool on June 23 (9 am). The selected teams will participate in sub-junior, junior and senior national championships, which are likely to be conducted in August and September. The trials will be held as per the Swimming Federation of India rules. A swimmer can participate in the maximum three events. TNS

12-day carrom camp concludes

Chandigarh: A 12-day summer carrom coaching camp organised by the Chandigarh Carrom Association concluded at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. A total of 15 boys and seven girls from the tricity participated in the camp. Farheen, a national player, and Mahesh Sekhri, an international umpire, imparted coaching to the participants. A seminar on the laws of carrom, adopted by the All India Carrom Federation, was also organised by Sekhri. TNS

Vivaan, Yashwin win tennis title

Chandigarh: RoundGlass Tennis Academy players Vivaan Bidasaria and Yashwin Dahiya won the boys’ U-14 doubles title of the National Series Tournament in Jaipur. The pair defeated Abhiudai Singh and Viraj Choudhary 7-5 6-2. In the singles event, Vivaan won the title by logging a 6-4 6-3 win over Yashwin Dahiya. Meanwhile, Aditya and Arav won the girls’ U-18 doubles title during the national series, while Ashwavya Mehra claimed the second position in the singles event.

