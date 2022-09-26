Man booked for Rs 3.5 Lakh fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Kurali resident has been booked for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3.50 lakh on the pretext of providing a job through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Complainant Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, claimed he had paid the money to Madan (31) of Chanalon village in Kurali. The accused later provided an HSSC appointment letter, which later turned out to be fake. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

2 arrested in extortion case

Mohali: The police arrested two Kharar residents, including a woman, for threatening several people, including Punjabi film industry artistes, and demanding extortion money to the tune of Rs 2 crore. The suspects, identified as Ratanbir Singh and his accomplice Rajbir Kaur, have been arrested in an extortion case registered at the City Kharar police station. The third suspect, Lucky Sandhu, is absconding. The police said the gang used to threaten artistes and extort money from them. The duo had been sent to judicial custody after two-day police remand. TNS

Ananya bags twin gold

Mohali: Ananya of The Gurukul School, Zirakpur, won a gold medal in two inter-district championships. She bagged two gold medals in the U-14 and U-17 categories. She won her first gold medal in the District Weightlifting Championship at Chakwal National Senior Secondary School, Kurali, by lifting a total weight of 105 kg. She later lifted 110 kg to win gold medal in the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan, organised by the Punjab Sports Department at the Sports Complex in Phase 9 here.