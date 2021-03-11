Man booked on cheating charge

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a cheating case on a complaint of Japinder Singh Walia, who reported that he had purchased a car from Harish Mittu, alias Vicky, who resides in Sector 70, Mohali. The suspect told the victim that the car was in a good condition, but it later emerged that it was declared “total loss” by an insurance firm. The complainant asked the suspect to return Rs 9.21 lakh paid by him, but the suspect refused. TNS
Purse snatched in Sector 44
Chandigarh: A motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched a purse from a woman in Sector 44. She was returning home from a nearby market on May 23 when the suspect snatched her purse conatching a mobile phone, documents and Rs 2,000. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
