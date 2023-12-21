Man booked over fake papers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked Gurinder Singh (25), a resident of Mohali district, for furnishing fake documents in the District Courts, Sector 43. A case has been registered against him at the Sector 36 police station on a complaint filed by a Civil Judge. TNS

Auto stolen from Ram Darbar

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole an auto from Ram Darbar. Rakesh reported that he parked his auto near his house. It was stolen on the night of December 18. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 police station and started investigation. TNS

Panic buttons in UT public vehicles

Chandigarh: The State Transport Authority conducted a live demo for the public, showcasing the advanced vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD) and panic buttons now installed in all registered public service vehicles in Chandigarh. In emergency situations, the people are urged to press the panic button. Upon activation, the Command & Control Centre instantly receives panic alerts and simultaneous alerts are transmitted to NERS-112, Chandigarh police, in real time, including the location for swift response and assistance such as medical aid or fire control for passengers. TNS

300 blankets distributed

Chandigarh: Nearly 300 blankets were distributed among those sleeping in the open in Sectors 18 and 7 markets by the Society for Divine Reiki Meditation. Mehak Singh, secretary of the NGO, said the motive was to provide support to the homeless amid intense cold weather. Society members and city residents were voluntary providing aid.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Mohali