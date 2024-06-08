Man caught with charas gets 10-year RI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

A local court has sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in an NDPS case registered two years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Balwant, 34.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested the accused on February 2, 2022, with 1.50 kg of charas.

After investigation, the police had filed the chargesheet against the accused. Finding prima facie case, the court framed the charges under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Sunil Dutt, the public prosecutor, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

