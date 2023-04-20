Man clubbed to death by nephew in Sector 82

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 19

A 33-year-old youth allegedly clubbed his uncle to death on the night of April 17.

Victim Dwarika Prasad, 50, a native of Rampur, UP, was staying in Sector 83 and had been guarding an under-construction house in Sector 82 for some time. Suspect Phool Kumar, a native of Budaun, UP, is the son of victim’s brother-in-law.

The police said the two had an argument after Phool had a tiff with the victim’s son in the evening. “In a fit of rage, Prasad’s nephew followed him at night and hit him repeatedly with a stick on the head while the victim was guarding the house. He returned home and later informed the family before fleeing,” said Sohana SHO Sumit Mor.

On the motive of the murder, the police said there was some family matter over which there was bitterness between the two. The victim did not want to keep Phool in his house with his family.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said the suspect was produced in court, which remanded him in three-day police custody.