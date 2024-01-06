Man convicted in case of farmer’s murder

Panchkula, January 5
The Court of Panchkula District and Sessions Judge Ved Prakash found a man guilty of murder in a case from 2021. The police had registered a murder case on the basis of a complaint by Sushil Kumar, a resident of village Behad in Chandimandir, in May 2021.
Sushil had informed the police that his father, Suresh Kumar, who was a farmer, had gone to his farmland along with their helper, Chhotu. He said that upon reaching the farmland, he found his father lying under a mound of soil. Sushil added that his father had been hit on the head, while the helper had fled. The police registered a case against the suspect under Section 302 of the IPC.
Public Prosecutor Naresh Garg said that the Court today found Dalip alias Chhotu guilty for murder and destroying evidence of a crime. He said that the quantum of the sentence would be announced on Saturday.
